Chippewa Falls Resource Fair & Claims Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

March 19, 2026

minneapolis, MN - The Department of Veteran Affairs will host a Veterans Resource Fair and Claims Clinic on Tuesday, Mar. 24, providing Veterans from Chippewa, Buffalo, Eau Claire, Dunn and Pepin Counties with an opportunity to file a claim and learn about VA health care.

The event will be held at the Chippewa Falls Wisconsin National Guard, 2811 E Park Ave., Chippewa Falls, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Veterans will be able to speak directly with representatives from the Chippewa Falls Community Based Outpatient Clinic and Minneapolis VA Medical Center. There will be resource booths from the following VA programs: Community Care, Caregiver Support, MyHealtheVet, Medical Foster Homes, Post 9/11 Military 2 VA Case Management, Whole Health, Intimate Partner Violence Assistance and Suicide Prevention. You will also be able to get a toxic exposure screening and learn about military environmental exposures that may qualify you for VA care.

The Veterans Benefits Administration representatives will also be onsite to assist with disability compensation claims and benefit questions. Get the most out of this event – bring your DD214 or discharge papers and any recent correspondence about a VA claim you have questions about. You can also skip the line and register for a claims appointment on our website.

Additional resources will be available from the National Cemetery Administration - Northwoods National Cemetery and Fort Snelling, St. Paul Vet Center and VA Debt Management Center.

Finally, you won’t want to miss connecting with County Veteran Service Officers from Chippewa, Buffalo, Eau Claire and Dunn Counties.

The event will be an excellent resource for Veterans, their families, and caregivers.

Media are invited. Please RSVP to Melanie Nelson, Minneapolis VA Public Affairs Officer, 612-467-3012, Melanie.Nelson3@va.gov.