Community Resource and Referral Center remodel complete

PRESS RELEASE

May 7, 2026

Minneapolis, MN - Minneapolis, MN - The Minneapolis VA Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC) will mark the completion of its extensive renovation with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event this Friday.

“Part of the remodel included moving all office space to the third floor, so the entire main floor can be a safe, dedicated space for homeless Veterans,” said Jonelle Glubke, Homeless Program Director.

The expanded facility features additional clinical rooms, dedicated areas for medication storage, donated clothing, bedding, toiletries, ect., and enhanced space for community partners to connect with Veterans.

A huge advancement is a new sustainable food pantry. A soft opening in December served 62 unique individuals. The number has increased each month and in March served 202 individuals comprising of 44 seniors, 102 adults, and 49 children. To be eligible for the food pantry, Veterans must be receiving services from the CRRC and visits are coordinated with their social worker no more than once per month.

The CRRC provides Veterans who are homeless and at risk of homelessness with one-stop access to community-based, multiagency services to promote permanent housing, health and mental health care, career development and access to VA and non-VA benefits.

The spectrum of care provided at the Minneapolis VA CRRC includes primary care, mental health services, employment, legal assistance, housing supportive services and basic services (laundry, showers, and computer lab). With 70 full-time employees, the program served 2,373 Veterans with 19,759 visits during fiscal year 2025.

The Minneapolis VA Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC) officially began operations in 2012. Located at 1201 Harmon Place in downtown Minneapolis, it was established as part of a national initiative to end homelessness among veterans. The Minneapolis VA CRRC is one of 34 CRRC’s in the nation.

Media are invited to attend the ceremonial ribbon-cutting event Friday, May 8 at 2:00 p.m. RSVP with Melanie Nelson at melanie.nelson3@va.gov.

About Minneapolis VA Health Care System

Minneapolis VA Health Care System provides over 100,000 Veterans with a full range of health services at 15 locations. Facilities include the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, 13 Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Albert Lea, Ely, Hibbing, Mankato, Maplewood, Ramsey, Rochester, Shakopee, and St. James, Minn.; and Chippewa Falls, Hayward, Rice Lake and Superior, Wis., and the Community Resource and Referral Center for Veterans experiencing homelessness in Minneapolis.

We are an academic health system with state-of-the-art technology and home to four major research centers. We maintain over 90 active affiliations with health professions schools and have been working closely with the University of Minnesota since 1947. To learn more visit VA Minneapolis Health Care | Veterans Affairs.