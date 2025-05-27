Community volunteers needed for VA Wheelchair Games

PRESS RELEASE

May 27, 2025

Minneapolis , MN — The Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Health Care System is looking for volunteers for the National Veterans Wheelchair Games, July 17-22, in Minneapolis — the world’s largest adaptive sports and rehabilitation event designed exclusively for U.S. military Veterans with disabilities.

Volunteer opportunities are available for ages 10 and up to assist with greeting Veterans at the airport to helping with setup and registration. Register to volunteer. Shifts start at four hours, and groups are welcome to serve as a team.

“We are expecting more than 500 Veteran athletes to join us this summer in Minneapolis,” said Director of the Minneapolis VA Medical Center Patrick Kelly. “It’s important that we provide our Veterans an opportunity to showcase their talents and experience this life-changing event.”

This summer marks the 44th year of the National Veterans Wheelchair Games, co-presented by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Paralyzed Veterans of America. Over 20 competitions, including 11 Paralympic sports are being featured. Most events will take place at the Minneapolis Convention Center. It is also the second time the Minneapolis VA Health Care System has hosted the event since 2005.

The National Veterans Wheelchair Games inspire Veterans to persevere through daily challenges by exposing them to organized sports and encouraging them to seek recreational opportunities within their communities, regionally, nationally, and beyond.

For questions, email NVWGvolunteers@va.gov.