VA Resource Fair - Freedom 250 Celebration & 80th Anniversary of VHA

PRESS RELEASE

June 29, 2026

Minneapolis, MN - As part of the national Freedom 250 campaign, Minneapolis VA Medical Center will host a VA Resource Fair and 250th Celebration on July 1, to honor the men and women who have protected and strengthened our nation for two and a half centuries.

The event, which will also recognize VHA’s 80th Anniversary, will feature a VA Resource Fair including representation from several Minneapolis VA Medical Center Specialties, the St. Paul Regional Veterans Benefits Administration and the Fort Snelling National Cemetery Complex. We will also have a short program at noon. The public and media are invited to attend.

WHEN: July 1, 2026, 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. short program at noon

WHERE: Minneapolis VA Medical Center, Main Flag Atrium July 1, 2026, 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. short program at noon.

This event marks America’s 250th anniversary by celebrating the Veterans who have defended our freedoms and ensuring they have an opportunity to learn about the VA benefits they have earned. It also marks the 80th Anniversary of the official establishment of the Veterans Health Administration.

VA is a proud federal partner of the Freedom 250 initiative, the national, non-partisan organization leading the celebration of our Nation’s 250th birthday. Freedom 250 serves as the official public-private partnership that connects, aligns, and amplifies national and local efforts to deliver the defining presidential moments of this anniversary year.