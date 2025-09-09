Hennepin County Veteran Resource Fair and Claims Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

September 9, 2025

Minneapolis, MN - The Department of Veteran Affairs and the Hennepin County Veterans Service Office will host a Veterans Resource Fair and Claims Clinic on Thu. Sep 18, providing local veterans with an opportunity to learn about benefits and health care options.

The expo will be held at the Minnesota National Guard Armory, 1025 Northeast Broadway Street, Minneapolis, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Veterans can speak directly with representatives from the Minneapolis VA Medical Center and Community Based Outpatient Clinic to get a toxic exposure screening and enroll in health care.

The Veterans Benefits Administration representatives will also be onsite to assist with disability compensation claims and benefit questions. Additional resources will be available from Fort Snelling Cemetery, the Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs and the Hennepin County Veteran Service Office.

The event will be an excellent resource for Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Register for a claims appointment and see more information on our website.