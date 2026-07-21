Long awaited Ribbon Cutting for Women Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

July 21, 2026

Minneapolis, MN - The VA is cutting a ribbon on the new Minneapolis VA Medical Center Women’s Clinic Friday, Jul. 24 at noon. The clinic occupies more than 13,000 square feet within the Minneapolis VA Medical Center campus, ample space to meet the unique needs of the approximately 10,000 women Veterans they serve.

The Women’s Clinic, a comprehensive health center brings together primary care, gynecology, mental health, physical therapy, pharmacy, social work, dietician, and navigation services in a dedicated space, improving coordination and convenience of care. The clinic was designed specifically for women Veterans, using patient-centered design to promote a positive, comfortable experience. The space also includes a lactation room, group therapy room, and state-of-the-art procedure rooms equipped with cutting-edge technology for gynecology services — creating a modern, private, and supportive experience. The new clinic will have its own exterior entrance and will double the on-site space dedicated to women Veterans.



“This clinic affirms VA’s ongoing commitment to provide the highest quality care to our Veterans. The Women’s Clinic was specifically constructed to provide patient-focused services tailored to the unique needs of women Veterans,” said Minneapolis VA Medical Center Director Pat Kelly.



The Women’s Clinic has been a long time coming. Design phase was 2019 - 2023 and construction contracts were awarded June 2024. The total cost (design, construction, commissioning) is $17 million. Work began with a ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony in September 2024, and the clinic will officially open for women Veterans Aug. 3, 2026.

WHAT: Ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by refreshments and tours of the clinic.

WHEN: Friday July 24, 2026, at noon.

WHERE: Minneapolis VA Medical Center, One Veterans Dr. Minneapolis, MN 55045.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Media planning to cover the event should RSVP to Melanie Nelson, public affairs officer; melanie.nelson3@va.gov.