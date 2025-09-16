PRESS RELEASE

September 16, 2025

Minneapolis, MN - Metro Transit construction projects will impact transportation around the Minneapolis VA Medical Center.

One Veterans Dr., the main entrance to the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, will be closed Tues., Sept. 23 from 7:00 a.m. – Wed. Sept. 24. Metro Transit will be conducting rail crossing maintenance and repair that requires the intersection closure of Veterans Drive and Minnehaha Ave. Please follow the Veterans Drive Detour signs and allow extra time.

The Metro Blue Line will be closed from 10 p.m. on Mon., Sept. 22 to Sat., Oct. 4. Buses will be available during this period but on a less frequent schedule. For more details on bus replacement travel times, please visit Metro Transit Blue Line Closure Information.