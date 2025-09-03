Minneapolis VA Health Care System Honored by AMA for Commitment to Well-Being of Physicians

PRESS RELEASE

September 3, 2025

Minneapolis, MN - Minneapolis VA Health Care System has earned bronze level recognition in 2025 from the American Medical Association (AMA) as a “Joy in Medicine” organization.

The prestigious recognition honors health systems, hospitals, and medical groups that prioritize proven methods to reduce burnout and enhance the professional fulfillment of doctors that comes from patient care. Organizations that meet the rigorous criteria of the Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program are leaders in the national effort to transform health care work systems and address the root causes of burnout among care teams.



“I am thrilled to share the news that the Minneapolis VA received national recognition for our commitment to the well-being of our physicians,” said Minneapolis VA Director Pat Kelly.

Burnout among U.S. physicians peaked at 62.8% in 2021 during the Covid pandemic, according to AMA research. But thanks to strides made to address burnout at the system level, the national physician burnout rate ebbed to 45.2% in 2023. Despite improvements, physician burnout levels remain much higher than other U.S. workers. Continued efforts are essential to ensure doctors receive the support they need to thrive and achieve national health goals.

“Joy in Medicine recognized organizations are leading the gains made against the physician burnout crisis and help clinicians rediscover the deep rewards and joy that comes from helping patients,” said AMA President Bobby Mukkamala, M.D. “The AMA distinction honors each organization’s commitment to not only the health and well-being of the care team, but also to patients. Quality care ultimately originates from a positive and purposeful work culture where health care professionals can flourish both mentally and physically.”



Examples of internal programs that create a well-being culture at the Minneapolis VA include regular leadership rounding and a series of physician focused listening sessions that found physicians wanted to focus on removing barriers to practicing at the top of their license. A Peer to Peer Support Program, Peer Resilience Team, and a PostVention Team provide space for those who may have experienced a stressor to find support in the workplace. Additional examples include the formation of a Physician Well Being Committee, assessment of physician burnout at regular intervals, and the addition of a dedicated Chief Wellness Officer.



Not only does this award acknowledge the current efforts, but it also provides a roadmap for empirically supported improvements as we strive toward higher levels of recognition in the coming years. The recognition is based on the 2024-2025 program.