Minneapolis VA Medical Center Celebrates National Recognition of Two Outstanding Leaders

PRESS RELEASE

March 9, 2026

Minneapolis, MN - The Minneapolis VA Medical Center is proud to announce a special event honoring two exceptional leaders who have received national recognition for their outstanding service to our Veterans.

Chief of Staff Dr. Mike Armstrong will lead the celebration, recognizing Dr. Karen Armbrust and Amy Stanwood, who were named The American Legion VA Physician and Healthcare Provider of the Year. The recognition event will take place in the medical Center March 9.

This local recognition follows a prestigious presentation held last week, where Dr. Armbrust and Stanwood were honored by Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation Commission Chairman Linden Dixon and VA Secretary Doug Collins. The awards were presented during the Commander’s Call of the 66th Washington Conference on March 2.

Dr. Armbrust, an esteemed ophthalmologist, was awarded The American Legion's VA Physician-of-the-Year Award. Her colleague, Stanwood, an accomplished endocrine nurse practitioner, received The American Legion’s VA Healthcare Provider of the Year Award. Both awards recognize their unwavering dedication to providing exceptional healthcare services to our nation's Veterans.

The citation for both awards reads, “Your dedication to caring for our nation’s veterans illustrates your professionalism and countless hours dedicated to ensuring veterans are treated with respect while receiving exceptional healthcare.”

Chief of Staff Dr. Mike Armstrong expressed his admiration for the awardees, stating, “We are incredibly proud of Dr. Armbrust and Stanwood for their exemplary service and commitment. Their recognition on a national level by The American Legion is well-deserved and highlights the outstanding care provided by our staff here at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center.”

The Minneapolis VA Medical Center last celebrated staff receiving both The American Legion VA Physician and Healthcare Provider of the Year awards in 2023.

Event Details:

Date: March 9

March 9 Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Location: 2P-148 Conference Room

Media are invited. Please RSVP to Public Affairs Officer Melanie Nelson at melanie.nelson3@va.gov / . Interviews with Dr. Karen Armbrust and Amy Stanwood will be available at the event.