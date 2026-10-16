Minneapolis VA Medical Center receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 16, 2026

Minneapolis, MN - Minneapolis VA Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for Minneapolis VA Medical Center in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:

Electronic Health Record Modernization Infrastructure Upgrades Tier 2 - Data Center

Electronic Health Record Modernization Installation of Data Drop and Power Outlets

Gastrointestinal Fluoroscopy X-ray System Site Prep

Improve Campus Chilled Water

Renovate Pharmacy Cleanrooms

Replace Front Entrance Revolving Door

Replace Sterile Processing Services Equipment Site Prep

“This funding allows Minneapolis VA Medical Center to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for Veterans within our healthcare system. said Pat Kelly, Minneapolis VA Health Care System Director.

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: