Minneapolis VA Polytrauma Center Ribbon Cutting

PRESS RELEASE

March 13, 2026

Minneapolis, MN - The Minneapolis VA Polytrauma Center of Excellence is proud to announce the opening of a new wing on Monday, March 16, with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This milestone event marks a significant step forward in enhancing the specialized care we provide to Veterans and service members who have sustained multiple traumatic injuries.

The unit offers expanded space and state-of-the-art facilities designed to improve rehabilitation services and outcomes. The area includes enhanced spaces for physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, and recreational therapy. Additionally, new quiet spaces for one-on-one treatment sessions, communal rehab areas to foster motivation and interaction, and strategic design features such as life skills bathrooms and distance markers incorporated into the floor design will significantly benefit our patients and their caregivers.

This opening coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Minneapolis VA Acute Rehabilitation Unit, which first opened in February 2006. Over the years, the Minneapolis VA has been a pivotal player in the national polytrauma care system, thanks in large part to the efforts of Dr. Mike Armstrong, the facility’s Chief of Staff.

As one of only five Polytrauma Rehabilitation Centers in the United States, the Minneapolis VA offers a comprehensive continuum of care. Its inpatient programs include the Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center, Polytrauma Transitional Rehabilitation Program, and Polytrauma Intensive Evaluation and Treatment Program. The facility also boast a robust polytrauma outpatient program, serving local veterans and supporting smaller sites within the outpatient polytrauma services continuum.

Media is invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, Mar. 16 at 10:00 a.m.