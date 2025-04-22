Minneapolis VA Receives 5 of 5 Overall Star Rating

PRESS RELEASE

April 22, 2025

Minneapolis , MN — Today, Minneapolis VA Medical Center announced that it received five of five stars in an overall hospital quality star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), an independent, nationwide health care quality review.

The Minneapolis VA Medical Center is one of only two hospitals to achieve this rating in the Twin Cities metro area according to the Hospital Quality Reporting 2025 release.

CMS ratings are based on measures across five quality areas including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care. This is the second year in a row Minneapolis VA has received five of five stars.

“In addition to this achievement, your contributions have also helped us to achieve new all-time highs in our Veteran satisfaction surveys,” said Minneapolis VA Chief of Staff Michael Armstrong in message to all clinical staff. “In our internal survey of over 2000 Veterans in the last seven weeks, we scored over 95% for trust and 97% for experience.”

According to CMS.gov, the national average hospital overall star rating is three of five stars.

#####

About Minneapolis VA Health Care System

Minneapolis VA Health Care System provides over 100,000 Veterans with a full range of health services at 15 locations. Facilities include the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, 13 Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Albert Lea, Ely, Hibbing, Mankato, Maplewood, Ramsey, Rochester, Shakopee, and St. James, Minn.; and Chippewa Falls, Hayward, Rice Lake and Superior, Wis., and the Community Resource and Referral Center for Veterans experiencing homelessness in Minneapolis.

We are an academic health system with state-of-the-art technology and home to four major research centers. We maintain over 90 active affiliations with health professions schools and have been working closely with the University of Minnesota since 1947. To learn more visit VA Minneapolis Health Care | Veterans Affairs.