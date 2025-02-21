My HealtheVet Modern Credential Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

February 21, 2025

Minneapolis , MN — The deadline to update your My HealtheVet login credentials is fast approaching.

The deadline to use a modern sign-in credential like ID.me or LOGIN.gov to log into My HealtheVet was extended to Mar. 4, 2025.

The Minneapolis VA will be assisting Veterans with creating an ID.me or LOGIN.gov sign-in credential Tues. Mar. 11, 2025 from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Minneapolis Medical Center in the main Flag Atrium, Virtual Health Resource Center. Veterans will need to bring a valid photo ID—Driver’s License or Passport is preferred. It is recommended to bring another form of ID, like a VA Health Card or DD214 in case it is needed.

Additionally, VA has prepared a helpful webpage with tips for creating your Login.gov or ID.me account. The page gives advice on how to take your photo, what to do if the Login.gov or ID.me won’t accept your phone number or says you already have an account and more.

Veterans will still be able to coordinate their care in person or via the phone.

If you have questions, the My HealtheVet team is ready to help, call 877-327-0022.