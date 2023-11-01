News Releases for Minneapolis VA Health Care System.

October 03, 2023 The Minneapolis VA and Catholic Charites Twin Cities are holding a joint ribbon cutting to launch a partnership in providing on-site medical services for Veterans experiencing homelessness or are at risk of homelessness utilizing the Minneapolis VA Mobile Medical Unit (MMU).

September 11, 2023 Until 11:59 p.m. local time on September 30, 2023, Veterans who deployed to a combat zone, never enrolled in VA health care, and left active duty between September 11, 2001 and October 1, 2013 are eligible to enroll directly in VA health care.

August 22, 2023 A research team at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System (MVAHCS) has been approved for over $6 million in funding to start the Rehabilitation & Engineering Center for Optimizing Veteran Engagement & Reintegration (RECOVER).

August 02, 2023 The Minneapolis VA Health Care System is celebrating the opening of the new Specialty Care Clinic with a ribbon cutting ceremony on August 3, 2023, at noon. Tours will be available immediately following the ceremony.

July 14, 2023 Event will encourage Veterans and survivors to apply for new health care and benefits under the PACT Act.

February 07, 2023 The Maplewood VA Clinic will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new location: 3100 Kennard Street, Kennard Professional Building, Suite 100, Maplewood, MN. The ceremony will be held February 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

January 30, 2023 The Lyle C. Pearson (Mankato) Community Based Outpatient Clinic will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new location: 1400 Madison Avenue, Suite 502, Mankato, MN. The ceremony will be held February 3, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.

January 30, 2023 The St. James VA Clinic will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new location: 1103 13th Avenue South, St. James, MN. The ceremony will be held February 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

December 14, 2022 A large VA clinical trial found that the blood pressure drug chlorthalidone (CTD) was not superior to hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) for the prevention of cardiovascular disease or non-cancer death.