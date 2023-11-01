News releases
Today, the Minneapolis VA Health Care System (VAHCS) is implementing COVID-19 Health Protection Levels as part VA’s consistent, nationwide approach for Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facilities to adjust COVID-19 safety protocols locally as needed.
In recognition of National Volunteer week, April 17-23, the Minneapolis VA will honor its volunteers who support local Veterans with events throughout the week and a public campaign encouraging other citizens to give back.
Minneapolis VA Health Care System (VAHCS) and University of Minnesota celebrated their 75 years of academic affiliation with the announcement of a new Collaboratory aimed at improving nursing practice, education, and patient outcomes.
Two iBOT Personal Mobility Devices will be donated to Minneapolis VA Health Care System’s Spinal Cord Injury Unit and a deserving Veteran in need.