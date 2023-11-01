News Releases for Minneapolis VA Health Care System.

May 24, 2022 Today, the Minneapolis VA Health Care System (VAHCS) is implementing COVID-19 Health Protection Levels as part VA’s consistent, nationwide approach for Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facilities to adjust COVID-19 safety protocols locally as needed.

April 05, 2022 In recognition of National Volunteer week, April 17-23, the Minneapolis VA will honor its volunteers who support local Veterans with events throughout the week and a public campaign encouraging other citizens to give back.

October 05, 2021 Minneapolis VA Health Care System (VAHCS) and University of Minnesota celebrated their 75 years of academic affiliation with the announcement of a new Collaboratory aimed at improving nursing practice, education, and patient outcomes.