News releases
News Releases for Minneapolis VA Health Care System.
May 24, 2022
Today, the Minneapolis VA Health Care System (VAHCS) is implementing COVID-19 Health Protection Levels as part VA’s consistent, nationwide approach for Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facilities to adjust COVID-19 safety protocols locally as needed.
April 5, 2022
In recognition of National Volunteer week, April 17-23, the Minneapolis VA will honor its volunteers who support local Veterans with events throughout the week and a public campaign encouraging other citizens to give back.
October 5, 2021
Minneapolis VA Health Care System (VAHCS) and University of Minnesota celebrated their 75 years of academic affiliation with the announcement of a new Collaboratory aimed at improving nursing practice, education, and patient outcomes.
July 23, 2021
Two iBOT Personal Mobility Devices will be donated to Minneapolis VA Health Care System’s Spinal Cord Injury Unit and a deserving Veteran in need.