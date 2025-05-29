Ramsey County Veteran Claims Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

May 29, 2025

St. Paul , MN — The Department of Veteran Affairs and the Ramsey County Veterans Service Offices will host a Veterans Resource Fair and Claims Clinic on Thursday, June 12, 2025, providing local veterans with an opportunity to learn about benefits and healthcare options.

The event will be held at the Rondo Community Library, 461 Dale St. N, St. Paul, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Veterans can speak directly with representatives from the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, St. Paul Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Regional Office, and the Ramsey County Veterans Service Officers.

VBA claims processors will also be onsite to assist with disability compensation claims and answer benefit questions. Walk-ins are welcome or reserve your claims clinic appointment through our online link. Attendees should bring a copy of their DD214 and any recent VA claim correspondence they may have.

There are nearly 20,000 Veterans in Ramsey County, and almost 11,000 of those Veterans, who are eligible for VA health care and/or benefits, are not using them.

The event will be an excellent resource for veterans, their families, and caregivers.