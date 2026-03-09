Ribbon Cutting for New Space

PRESS RELEASE

March 9, 2026

Minneapolis, MN - The Minneapolis VA Medical Center is thrilled to announce the grand opening of a state-of-the-art 18 private bed inpatient ward dedicated for patients in recovery ensuring comfort and convenience.

The newly opened space is specifically designed to accommodate the complex needs of patients from the Acute Medicine/Telemetry and Hematology/Oncology Units and fitted with the latest medical technology, ensuring that Veterans receive the highest standard of care in a modern and efficient environment.

Minneapolis VA Medical Director Pat Kelly, expressed enthusiasm about the new space, stating, “This innovative space will greatly enhance our ability to provide top-notch care to our Veterans. We are dedicated to continuously improving our services and facilities to meet the evolving needs of our patients.”

The opening of this new facility also means that the old space will be freed up and used for admission overflow when needed, until further renovation projects occur for additional single bed wards.

An official ribbon cutting is scheduled for Mar. 10 at 9:30 a.m. shortly before Veteran patients move in.

For mor information contact the Minneapolis VA Public Affairs Officer, Melanie Nelson at melanie.nelson3@va.gov.