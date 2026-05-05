VA Resource Fair & Claims Clinic for Veterans in the west metro

PRESS RELEASE

May 5, 2026

Minneapolis, MN - The Department of Veteran Affairs will host a Veterans Resource Fair and Claims Clinic on Tuesday, May 12, providing Veterans from Carver, McLeod and Scott Counties with an opportunity to file a claim and learn about VA health care.

The event will be held at the Scott Co Government Center, 200 4th Ave W, Shakopee, Minn. from 9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The Department of Veteran Affairs will host a Veterans Resource Fair and Claims Clinic on Tuesday, May 12, providing Veterans from Carver, McLeod and Scott Counties with an opportunity to file a claim and learn about VA health care. The event will be held at the Scott Co Government Center, 200 4th Ave W, Shakopee, Minn. from 9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Veterans will be able to speak directly with representatives from the Shakopee Community Based Outpatient Clinic and Minneapolis VA Medical Center. There will be resource booths from the following VA programs: Community Care, Caregiver Support, the Center for Development and Civic Engagements, the Homeless Program, Intimate Partner Violence Assistance, Suicide Prevention and Whole Health. You will also be able to get a toxic exposure screening and learn about military environmental exposures that may qualify you for VA care.

The Veterans Benefits Administration representatives will also be onsite to assist with disability compensation claims and benefit questions. Get the most out of this event – bring your DD214 or discharge papers and any recent correspondence about a VA claim you have questions about. You can also skip the line and register for a claims appointment on our website.

Additional resources will be available from the National Cemetery Administration - Fort Snelling, St. Paul Vet Center and VA Debt Management Center.

Finally, you won’t want to miss connecting with County Veteran Service Officers from Carver, McLeod and Scott Counties, as well as the Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs.

The event will be an excellent resource for Veterans, their families, and caregivers.

About Minneapolis VA Health Care System

Minneapolis VA Health Care System provides over 100,000 Veterans with a full range of health services at 15 locations. Facilities include the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, 13 Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Albert Lea, Ely, Hibbing, Mankato, Maplewood, Ramsey, Rochester, Shakopee, and St. James, Minn.; and Chippewa Falls, Hayward, Rice Lake and Superior, Wis., and the Community Resource and Referral Center for Veterans experiencing homelessness in Minneapolis.

We are an academic health system with state-of-the-art technology and home to four major research centers. We maintain over 90 active affiliations with health professions schools and have been working closely with the University of Minnesota since 1947. To learn more visit VA Minneapolis Health Care | Veterans Affairs.