VA Resource Fair Coming to Faribault Armory

PRESS RELEASE

September 16, 2026

Minneapolis, MN - The Department of Veteran Affairs will host a Veterans Resource Fair and Claims Clinic on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Minnesota National Guard Armory, 3000 Airport Dr W, Faribault, MN 55021, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The event will provide Veterans from Dakota, Goodhue and Rice Counties with an opportunity to file a claim on the spot and speak directly with representatives from the Minneapolis VA Medical Center.

Get the most out of this event, if you would like to file a disability compensation claim or ask benefit questions – bring your DD214 or discharge papers and any recent correspondence about a VA claim you may have previously submitted. You can also skip the line and register for a claims appointment on our website.

There will be resource booths from many areas of the medical center to include enrollment, Community Care, Intimate Partner Violence Assistance, Suicide Prevention and Whole Health. You will also be able to get a toxic exposure screening and learn about military environmental exposures that may qualify you for VA care.

Additional resources will be available from the National Cemetery Administration - Fort Snelling, St. Paul Vet Center and VA Debt Management Center.

Finally, you won’t want to miss connecting with County Veteran Service Officers from Dakota, Goodhue and Rice Counties, as well as the Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs. The event will be an excellent resource for Veterans, their families, and caregivers.

Media are invited to attend. Please RSVP with Melanie Nelson, public affairs officer, at melanie.nelson3@va.gov or .

About Minneapolis VA Health Care System

Minneapolis VA Health Care System provides over 100,000 Veterans with a full range of health services at 15 locations. Facilities include the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, 13 Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Albert Lea, Ely, Hibbing, Mankato, Maplewood, Ramsey, Rochester, Shakopee, and St. James, Minn.; and Chippewa Falls, Hayward, Rice Lake and Superior, Wis., and the Community Resource and Referral Center for Veterans experiencing homelessness in Minneapolis.

We are an academic health system with state-of-the-art technology and home to four major research centers. We maintain over 90 active affiliations with health professions schools and have been working closely with the University of Minnesota since 1947. To learn more visit VA Minneapolis Health Care | Veterans Affairs.