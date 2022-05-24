VHA implements COVID-19 health protection levels to enhance safety of Veterans, visitors and employees

PRESS RELEASE

May 24, 2022

Print

Minneapolis , MN — Today, the Minneapolis VA Health Care System (VAHCS) is implementing COVID-19 Health Protection Levels as part VA’s consistent, nationwide approach for Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facilities to adjust COVID-19 safety protocols locally as needed.

The three VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Levels – low, medium, and high – align with CDC’s Community Transmission levels, which are based on new COVID cases and percentage of positive tests.

Starting today, Minneapolis VAHCS is at level High. The VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Level will be updated as needed on Mondays.

“Our local Veterans are resolute about receiving their care at our facility and we want to keep them safe during the ups and downs of COVID-19 community spread,” said Patrick Kelly, director. “Instead of increasing or decreasing access to care, safety protocols will be adjusted based on COVID-19 levels in the community.”

Masks are required regardless of the level, but requirements for self-screening, visitation and physical distancing vary.

High

Masks are required Screenings will be performed by staff at the entrance Care team-approved visitors only Physical distancing is required

Please visit www.va.gov/minneapolis-health-care or call 612-467-1100 for current protection levels before your next visit. If patients or visitors are heading to a VA facility in another county, they should check with that health facility to determine the facility’s VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Level.

Visit www.va.gov/coronavirus-veteran-frequently-asked-questions for questions and answers regarding the VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Levels. For more information, please contact Brad Doboszenski at Brad.Doboszenski@va.gov or 612-467-3012.