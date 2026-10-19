Walk-in Flu Shot Events for VA connected Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

October 19, 2026

Minneapolis, MN - The Minneapolis VA Health Care System is offering walk-in flu shot events for enrolled Veterans over the next three Thursday afternoons at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center and all 13 Community Based Outpatient Clinics.

“There is no need to make an appointment to receive a flu vaccine during these events,” said Megan Daman, Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Program manager at the Minneapolis VA. “Veterans can simply walk in during these events from 1 to 3 p.m.”

COVID-19 vaccines will also be available at the walk-in clinics at the Medical Center. Veterans may ask to receive a flu and COVID-19 vaccine during a regularly scheduled VA appointment or schedule an appointment just for vaccines by calling .

Getting a flu vaccine each year is the best way to help prevent influenza. Flu viruses can spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks or laughs. The virus can also spread when people touch contaminated surfaces and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth. People with the flu can spread the virus beginning about one day before symptoms appear and for up to five days after becoming sick.

Veterans can help protect themselves, their families, their communities and the broader Veteran community by getting a flu shot.

Walk-in Flu shot clinics are Thursdays Oct. 22, 29, and Nov. 5 from 1 - 3 p.m. at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, One Veterans Drive, Minneapolis and the following Community Based Outpatient Clinics:

Albert Lea, 2115 East Main Street, Albert Lea, MN

Chippewa Valley, 475 Chippewa Mall Drive, Suite 418, Chippewa Falls, WI

Ely, 720 East Miners Drive, Ely, MN

Hayward, 10369 State Highway 27, Hayward, WI

Hibbing, 990 West 41st Street, Suite 88, Hibbing, MN

Lyle C. Pearson, 1400 Madison Avenue, Suite 502, Mankato, MN

Maplewood, 3100 Kennard Street, Kennard Professional Building, Suite 100, Maplewood, MN

Northwest Metro, 7545 Veterans Drive, Ramsey, MN

Rice Lake, 320 South Access Road, Suite 100, Rice Lake, WI

Rochester, 3551 Commercial Drive South West, Suite 400, Rochester, MN

Shakopee, 1555 Lusitano Street, Shakopee, MN

St. James, 1103 13th Avenue South, St. James, MN

Twin Ports, 3520 Tower Avenue, Superior, WI

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Media note: Media must RSVP with Melanie Nelson (melanie.nelson3@va.gov or 612-772-1473) to visit the Minneapolis VA Medical Center or their local VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic to get b-roll of the clinic and interviews with clinicians providing the vaccines.

About Minneapolis VA Health Care System

Minneapolis VA Health Care System provides over 100,000 Veterans with a full range of health services at 15 locations. Facilities include the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, 13 Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Albert Lea, Ely, Hibbing, Mankato, Maplewood, Ramsey, Rochester, Shakopee, and St. James, Minn.; and Chippewa Falls, Hayward, Rice Lake and Superior, Wis., and the Community Resource and Referral Center for Veterans experiencing homelessness in Minneapolis. We are an academic health system with state-of-the-art technology and home to four major research centers. We maintain over 90 active affiliations with health professions schools and have been working closely with the University of Minnesota since 1947. To learn more visit VA Minneapolis Health Care | Veterans Affairs.