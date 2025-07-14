Wheeling into the Games

PRESS RELEASE

July 14, 2025

Minneapolis, MN - The 44th Annual National Veterans Wheelchair Games, the largest adaptive sports and rehabilitation event designed exclusively for U.S. military Veterans with disabilities, starts this week in Minneapolis.

Over 550 athletes will start arriving today, and the first event is a bass fishing tournament on Lake Minnetonka Tuesday. The Games officially kick-off with an opening ceremony on Jul. 17 and run through Jul. 22.

This unique annual program showcases the therapeutic advantages of sports and fitness for Veterans using wheelchairs. With 203 competitions, including 11 Paralympic sports, the Games inspire Veterans to live more healthy and independent lives through adaptive sports. The Games also seek to foster wider respect and opportunities for all people with disabilities.

Volunteers are still needed to assist with various elements of the week-long event from assisting with luggage transportation at hotels to helping athletes one-on-one at the bowling tournament. Learn how you can be a part of these Games at wheelchairgames.org and click volunteer.

The National Veterans Wheelchair Games is open to all U.S. Veterans with spinal cord injuries, amputations, multiple sclerosis, or other central neurological conditions who require a wheelchair for athletic competition.

The Minneapolis VA is proud to host the event, co-presented by U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Paralyzed Veterans of America, for the first time since 2005.

A complete schedule of events is online at wheelchairgames.org.