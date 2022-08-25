Construction updates
Minneapolis VA Health Care System is undergoing construction to enhance health care for Veterans throughout our health care system. We request your patience and cooperation as collectively we work towards transforming our facilities.
Minneapolis VA medical center campus construction project highlights
Medical center parking ramp
Beginning at 6:00 p.m. on September 2, 2022, the 2nd, 3rd and 4th floors of the parking ramp will be closed for construction. The project involves concrete repairs and sealant replacement. This work will require these floors to be closed for parking. All vehicles still left on these floors at 6:00 p.m. on September 2, 2022, will be towed to Lot 43. The 2nd, 3rd, and 4th floors of the parking ramp will be reopened at 5:00 a.m. on September 6, 2022.
Project status: project start at 6:00 p.m. on September 2, 2022
The planned construction completion date is 5:00 a.m. on September 6, 2022