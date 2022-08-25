Construction updates

Minneapolis VA medical center campus construction project highlights

Medical center parking ramp

Beginning at 6:00 p.m. on September 2, 2022, the 2nd, 3rd and 4th floors of the parking ramp will be closed for construction. The project involves concrete repairs and sealant replacement. This work will require these floors to be closed for parking. All vehicles still left on these floors at 6:00 p.m. on September 2, 2022, will be towed to Lot 43. The 2nd, 3rd, and 4th floors of the parking ramp will be reopened at 5:00 a.m. on September 6, 2022.

Project status: project start at 6:00 p.m. on September 2, 2022

The planned construction completion date is 5:00 a.m. on September 6, 2022