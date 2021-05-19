SimLEARN Program
As a Simulation Learning, Education and Research Network (SimLEARN) Advanced Tier Certified Simulation Program, Minneapolis VA trains over 2000 staff per year using simulation equipment, methodology or technology for the goal of Veteran and staff education and patient safety.
The Minneapolis VA simulation program, SimLEARN, includes a 1500 square foot multidisciplinary and interprofessional Simulation Center in Building 68, a tele-ICU simulation lab in MICU Bed #10, a two-bed nursing patient simulation lab in room 2K-121 and the Fundamentals of Laparoscopic Surgery (FLS) Testing Center and Virtual Simulation Lab in room 2H-102.
Mission and goals
To promote Veteran patient safety through simulation education with a focus on improved healthcare provider communications and teamwork.
Capabilities of the center
The Minneapolis VA Simulation Center is a 1,500 square foot multidisciplinary and interprofessional center which includes a comprehensive array of innovative simulation education capabilities.
- Simulation of adult and pediatric emergencies
- Simulation of women’s health services
- Simulation of hospital environments using state-of-the-art devices
- URENTO Simulation Laboratory – microsurgery and laparoscopic training
- Tele-ICU Simulation Laboratory – residents, ICU, RT, and anesthesia training
- Operating room and nursing patient room in-situ training
Our teaching and methodology
Our learners are residents, medical students, nurses, attending physicians, military medical personnel, respiratory therapists, anesthesiologists, dentists, radiologists, pharmacists and laboratory personnel, as well as, other health care professionals.
Through the use of science-based curriculum and scenario development, we provide an environment for learning reinforced using audio and visual recording and playback capabilities. Students improve their skills and abilities via objective debriefing sessions with trained clinical simulation instructors.
Certifications
- Advanced Tier Certified Simulation Program
- SAGES Fundamentals of Laparoscopic Surgery Testing Center
Contact
Robin Rabey, MSN, RN, CCN
Simulation RN Educator/Coordinator
Phone: 612-467-1558
Email: robin.rabey2@va.gov
Simulation Center location
Building 68, Door 68-2, Room 227
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN 55417