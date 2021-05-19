SimLEARN Program

Mission and goals

To promote Veteran patient safety through simulation education with a focus on improved healthcare provider communications and teamwork.

Capabilities of the center

The Minneapolis VA Simulation Center is a 1,500 square foot multidisciplinary and interprofessional center which includes a comprehensive array of innovative simulation education capabilities.

Simulation of adult and pediatric emergencies

Simulation of women’s health services

Simulation of hospital environments using state-of-the-art devices

URENTO Simulation Laboratory – microsurgery and laparoscopic training

Tele-ICU Simulation Laboratory – residents, ICU, RT, and anesthesia training

Operating room and nursing patient room in-situ training

Our teaching and methodology

Our learners are residents, medical students, nurses, attending physicians, military medical personnel, respiratory therapists, anesthesiologists, dentists, radiologists, pharmacists and laboratory personnel, as well as, other health care professionals.

Through the use of science-based curriculum and scenario development, we provide an environment for learning reinforced using audio and visual recording and playback capabilities. Students improve their skills and abilities via objective debriefing sessions with trained clinical simulation instructors.

Certifications

Advanced Tier Certified Simulation Program

SAGES Fundamentals of Laparoscopic Surgery Testing Center

Robin Rabey, MSN, RN, CCN

Simulation RN Educator/Coordinator

Phone: 612-467-1558

Email: robin.rabey2@va.gov

Simulation Center location

Building 68, Door 68-2, Room 227

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN 55417