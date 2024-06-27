Skip to Content

Sleep medicine

At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But, if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. We can help.

The sleep medicine clinic is located inside the Cedar Building/Richfield VA Clinic.

6636 Cedar Avenue South
Richfield, MN 55423-0019

Contact the sleep medicine clinic at .

Diagnostic services

Our sleep specialists can:

  • Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders
  • Monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rate
  • Study your brain waves during sleep
  • Evaluate possible causes for your excessive sleepiness
  • Conduct sleep tests performed at home or in the lab
  • Work with your doctors if you need surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night’s sleep

