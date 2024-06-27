Sleep medicine
At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But, if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. We can help.
Sleep health care
About what we can do
Health care services
Sleep medicine clinic
Location
The sleep medicine clinic is located inside the Cedar Building/Richfield VA Clinic.
6636 Cedar Avenue South
Richfield, MN 55423-0019
Contact
Contact the sleep medicine clinic at
Hours
Services
Diagnostic services
Our sleep specialists can:
- Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders
- Monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rate
- Study your brain waves during sleep
- Evaluate possible causes for your excessive sleepiness
- Conduct sleep tests performed at home or in the lab
- Work with your doctors if you need surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night’s sleep