Jana Nohrenberg

In this role, she provides executive leadership for nursing practice, patient care operations, pastoral care, and clinical excellence across the organization. She is dedicated to advancing high reliability, fostering professional nursing practice environments, and improving outcomes for Veterans through compassionate, evidence-based care. She began her VA career in 2025 as the Deputy Nurse Executive.

Jana brings more than 28 years of distinguished service in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, where she led diverse clinical teams, developed future leaders, and delivered mission-focused, patient-centered care in complex environments. Following her military career, she continued her commitment to nursing as a faculty member at Bethel University from 2023-2025, educating and mentoring the next generation of nurse leaders.

She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Bethel University, a Master of Science in Nursing with a focus as a Critical Care Clinical Nurse Specialist from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of Cincinnati.

Jana is an active leader in the nursing profession and maintains membership in organizations including the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL), Minnesota Organization of Leaders in Nursing (MOLN), the Army Nurse Corps Association, and the American Nurses Association (ANA), reflecting her ongoing commitment to leadership development and advancing nursing practice.