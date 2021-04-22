Mandy Smoot

She currently serves as the Rehabilitation Director for the Extended Care and Rehabilitation (EC&R) Service Line. She chairs the Veterans Experience Committee and is the site contact for Patient Experience surveys. Ms. Smoot began her career at the VA in 2005, and has served in multiple roles in the EC&R service line including clinical occupational therapist, Polytrauma Network Site Director, Chief of the Occupational Therapy service, and as the Assistant Chief of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. Ms. Smoot is a graduate of the VA’s Healthcare Leadership Development Program (HCLDP) as well as the Senior Executive Fellows (SEF) program through the Kennedy School at Harvard. In addition, she holds an Executive Certificate in Health Care Administration, a certificate in Women in Leadership and a master’s degree in Occupational Therapy. Ms. Smoot is a wife of a Veteran and grew up on a civilian naval base.