She began her career at the VA in 1996 and has held a number of positions. Prior to her arrival at MVAHCS, Sue served as Interim Associate Director at Black Hills Healthcare System in VISN 23. She was the Health Administration Services Chief for seven years, Compliance and Business Integrity Officer for 10 years, Coordinator of the Mental Health Intensive Case Management Program for five years, and Mental Health Supervisory Social Worker at the Minneapolis VA. She received both her BA in Psychology and her Masters in Social Work from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities campus.

Ms. Ricker is a graduate of Leadership VA (LVA) Class of 2024 and has participated in VISN 23 LEAD program, Healthcare Leadership Development Program in 2017, Excellence in Government in 2021, and VA Secretary’s Leadership course in 2023. She is a Fellow of the American College of Health Care Executives (FACHE).