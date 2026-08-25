Minneapolis VA Health Care System is proud to announce Lead Patient Advocate Nikki Jackson has been named the 2026 Veterans Health Administration National Patient Advocate of the Year by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

This prestigious award recognizes her outstanding leadership, unwavering commitment to Veterans, and transformative impact across the Midwest region.

A U.S. Army Veteran who served from 2002 to 2013 as a medical platoon sergeant, Jackson transitioned her dedication to service into her VA career. Since joining VA in 2016, she has risen from scheduler to a trusted leader, known for rebuilding the Patient Advocacy Program, eliminating case backlogs and mentoring staff. In FY25 alone, she closed 1,783 cases and led initiatives that improved system-wide case closure times.

“Nikki embodies the heart of VA’s mission,” said Pat Kelly, Minneapolis VA Health Care System Director. “Her compassion, integrity, and relentless focus on the Veteran experience have strengthened our entire system and set a national standard for advocacy.”

Jackson's work has enhanced access to care, improved understanding of complex processes, and fostered a culture of accountability, teamwork, and outstanding service. Her leadership extends beyond individual cases through staff education, committee leadership, and innovative programs that improve the Veteran experience across the Minneapolis VA Health Care System and the Midwest region.

The VHA National Patient Advocate of the Year award honors individuals who demonstrate exceptional service, continuous improvement, and advocacy for Veterans and their families. Jackson's achievements reflect the highest values of the VA and inspire all who serve alongside her.

The role of the patient advocate team at the Minneapolis VA is important. If a Veteran, caregiver or family member feel their concerns are not being addressed by the patient’s treatment team, they can connect with a patient advocate to address those concerns and work together on a resolution. The patient advocate team works directly with managers and facility leadership to help resolve concerns and improve care.