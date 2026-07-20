A bowler for life

“I love sports,” said Toni Mula, age 63, a participant in the National Veterans Golden Age Games last month. “My favorite sport is bowling. I was a member of the Air Force Bowling Team for many years.”

Mula began her military service in 1988. Already a pharmacist, she brought her skillset to the Army Reserve. She was ordered to active duty during Desert Storm and backfilled in the pharmacy at Fort Sam Houston, Tex. for two months. In 1995, she was released from the reserves and joined the Air Force on active duty, where she medically retired in 2008.

In June, Mula, along with more than 1,000 Veterans from across the country, made her way to Tampa, Fla. for the five-day event, where she came in second by just three pins in her age bracket in bowling.

The focus of the Games is “Fitness for Life,” and they are a premier showcase for the rehabilitation value that sports, fitness, and wellness provide in the lives of Veterans ages 55 and beyond. Connecting with fellow service members is another big part of the Games for most participants, include Mula.

“This was my 3rd year attending the games,” she said. “Not only did I cheer on my Minnesota teammates, but I also reconnected with some service members from West Virginia that I met and competed against in Salt Lake City in 2024.”

For nearly four decades, the National Veterans Golden Age Games has encouraged older Veterans to pursue physical activity through competitive sports for positive outcomes and better health and wellness. These Games are one of six national VA adaptive sports and arts events held each year. The next national event will be the National Disabled Veterans Golf Clinic held in Iowa this September. For information on how you can be involved in one of these events, ask your VA provider or contact the Minneapolis VA Recreation and Creative Arts Therapy team.

As for Mula, she’s already looking forward to the Games in 2027.