Radiologic Technology Graduates shine at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center

The Minneapolis VA Medical Center is excited to honor the graduating class of Radiologic Technology Students.

Over the past two years, our graduates completed more than 20,800 clinical hours and each earned 110 credits in didactic content. Together, these students performed upwards of 30,000 x-ray exams, gaining hands-on experience and skills with real patients. They rotated through various modalities, including MRI, CT, Interventional Radiology, Mammography, Cardiac Cath Lab, and more, learning from experienced professionals and mastering advanced technology. These accomplishments reflect their dedication to learning and their readiness to provide excellent patient care.

Katie Smith, the school’s Program Director, shared her pride in the students. “Watching our radiologic technology students grow into skilled and compassionate professionals has been incredibly rewarding. Their commitment to excellence has made a lasting impact on our department and the patients we serve. I am confident they will make remarkable technologists as they begin their careers,” said Smith.

In addition to their rigorous training at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, many students actively engage with the wider radiologic technology community through professional organizations, conferences at the state and national levels, and leadership development initiatives.

“As these graduates move forward in their careers, we wish them continued success and growth. Their accomplishments reflect not only their dedication, but also the supportive environment fostered in the Imaging Department at the Minneapolis VA,” said Smith. “Congratulations to the Class of 2026 – you truly make us proud!”

Over the past two years, students in this graduating class have excelled both academically and clinically, leaving a lasting positive impact on the Veteran patients. Their compassion, dedication, and professionalism have made them invaluable members of the Imaging Department, and their presence will be missed.

The next step for these graduates is preparing for their American Registry of Radiologic Technologists exam. The exam checks skills needed to enter the medical imaging or radiation therapy profession, and is the pathway to becoming certified and registered.

Interested in joining the next cohort of Radiologic Technology Students? Applications for the 2027 class open this fall. Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree or be a current radiography science student at an affiliated university. The application deadline for the 2027 class is December 1st, 2026. For more information, visit our program website or contact program officials at VHAMINSchoolOfRadiologicTechnology@va.gov. Applicants who are eager to make a difference and serve Veterans with care and professionalism should apply.