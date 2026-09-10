Evacuation—Minneapolis VA on America's Darkest Day

The morning of September 11, 2001, Minneapolis VA learned of the attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania.

“I was doing vitals on a Veteran from South Dakota who happened to be watching a news channel, and I asked, ‘What’s going on?’ He said, ‘something just crashed into the World Trade Center’,” said Christine Dubois, a nursing assistant who had been at VA just nine months.

“I still remember walking down the hall back to my clinic after seeing a patient when I saw a TV screen in another clinic showing one of the Twin Towers on fire. I was in complete shock that something like that could happen on U.S. soil,” said Cindy Callies, who was a health technician in the Amputee Clinic.

“After the first plane went into the tower, many people in the cardiology office started gathering in the hall as there was a small TV. As a group, we watched the second plane hit the tower,” said Jennifer Johnson, who was a program support clerk in the Cardiology Office.

Minneapolis VA leadership began preparing how our medical center could assist with the national disaster. Plans were quickly set for a prayer service at noon in the chapel for employees and patients. A meeting with service chiefs was convened to determine current bed levels, blood supplies, pharmaceuticals, and clinical staff, in order to be able to assist in any way needed.

“My office at the time faced a conference room that had a TV in the corner. A co-worker turned it on just before the second plane hit the building, on live TV,” said Donna Carpenter.

“I immediately gathered with my team in a conference room with a TV and we watched live as the towers fell,” said Dr. Hildi Hagedorn, who was the implementation research coordinator for the Substance Use Disorders Quality Enhancement Research Initiative.

“As the morning went on, the third plane hit the Pentagon; then later, the plane crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania,” said Dubois.

“Most of our shop was glued to the break area television that morning, thinking about how this was going to change the world,” said Steve Morin, who was an instrument maker.

“I was here as a resident on call on 9/11. I recall the solemnity of hospitalized Veterans watching the live TV news coverage, and how their seriousness contrasted with the bluster of many commentators,” said Dr. Erin Krebs.

Jennifer Henderson was a nurse in orientation in an inpatient unit. “The Veterans were very subdued. It was as if they realized that because of this event, there would be people going off to war and never coming back the same,” said Henderson.

At 11:32 a.m. the Minneapolis VA Medical Center telephone operator received a call indicating they should “evacuate the building, you are the next target.” The operator immediately contacted the FBI who said to take the call as a legitimate threat and to evacuate the medical center.

Service chiefs were contacted to evacuate, with the most critically ill patients being the last to be moved. At 11:45 a.m. evacuation began.

Hennepin County Sheriff and Minneapolis Police were the first to arrive on the scene, quickly followed by the FBI. An FBI Special Agent in Charge was placed in charge.

“There was an overhead announcement stating that the building was to be vacated,” said Johnson. “I felt fear and apprehension as to why, and what was happening, were we in danger from terrorists?”

“There was a young girl sitting at the nurse’s station. She attended VA childcare and had to be picked up. Her mother was part of the emergency response team… I was sort of an ‘extra’ person since I was in orientation. I asked my new nurse manager if she wanted me to take responsibility for the little girl at our desk and get her out. She said, ‘yes, take her.’ So, I did,” said Henderson.

“I remember hearing that there was a bomb threat at the VA. I was off duty but lived close to hospital at that time, so I drove in, as I knew they would need help,” said Paul Gillis, who was a licensed practical nurse.

“As the Cardiology Office did not have any inpatients, we were instructed to leave the building, leave everything and meet on the grounds outside. While I was walking down the hall to leave the building, I saw that the Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU) was starting to evacuate their patients. The nursing staff was rolling their patients in their beds, with as much equipment as they could move—IV poles, ventilators, etc., I could see that the hospital staff was struggling to move all the equipment while pushing the patients in their beds. So, I just walked up to one of the staff and asked if I could help, which they accepted and I helped roll the IV pole and we moved the patient down the elevator, and out the employee entrance and onto 46th Ave. After we had that patient on the street, I went back into the employee entrance, and there was another staff member rolling another patient out on their bed. At that point there were about ten patients in beds with equipment in the street,” said Johnson.

“When I arrived, patients were being escorted out the back of the hospital via ambulation, wheelchairs, litters, and some even in hospital beds. Patients were brought out into the street,” said Gillis.

Tim Yue was a staff nurse in the SICU. “I remember staff knocking on doors of the homes on 46th street to ask if we could use their outlets to plug extension cords in to run ventilators, monitors and beds,” he said.

“Nurses were using Ambu bags to keep the critical respiratory-compromised patients ventilated. Amazing,” said Susan Susienka, who was a relatively new medical support assistant on a ward.

“I saw the doctors and nurses going from patient to patient checking vitals, speaking to the patients, and ensuring that their patients remained safe and taken care of,” said Johnson.

“I remember being amazed at the evident preparation as we conducted an orderly evacuation into the parking lot and also amazed at the community of neighbors surrounding us, some of whom brought extension cords from their homes to power equipment for ICU patients lined up in the parking lot,” said Krebs.

“Nearby homes provided water, electrical cords, chairs for the patients. City buses came to evacuate people over to the officer’s club, but we could not transport people in wheelchairs or on beds—so many stayed to care for patients,” said Paula Newinski, a registered nurse in the Women’s Comprehensive Health Center.

By 12:15 p.m., the medical center was clear of all employees, patients, visitors and volunteers. The only exceptions were two patients who were in the OR under anesthesia and a critical patient in the Medical Intensive Care Unit. A clinical decision was made by the Acting Chief of Staff not to move those patients or staff caring for them at that time.

“It was a hot day, I remember neighbors to the medical center coming out and offering water to people,” said Gillis.



“I couldn’t believe what an incredibly beautiful fall day it was to have such horror going on around us,” said Hagedorn.

“It was just an amazing experience to see the majority of the VA staff come together to take care of the Veterans, not thinking about their own safety or fear, but doing what they were hired to do, which is taking care of Veterans,” said Johnson.

“I felt rather helpless once the building was evacuated. All I could do was stand at our designated rally point and watch the technical and clinical professionals do their jobs in a way they never expected. When the FBI agents came looking for volunteers familiar with all areas of the building to assist with a bomb sweep, I finally thought this was something useful I could do,” said Morin. “We continued on with our ‘bomb sweep’ and occasionally found employees, one of the ICUs for example, who did not leave because the patients they were caring for could not be moved. I don’t know how many there were throughout the medical center, but that sort of dedication was common that day.”



“We stood there along with patients in hospital beds with IVs etc. for what seemed like hours,” said Hagedorn.

“I had never experienced anything like that before, and it truly bonded so many of us. Everyone worked incredibly hard to make sure patients were safe, and many of us prayed for those who couldn’t get out,” said Callies.

The building was thoroughly searched with a bomb sniffing dog and declared clear at 3:30 p.m.

“I remember the unity by ALL, everyone was just trying to help keep patients calm and safe,” said Gillis.

“It was a surreal event, comforting to be all together and safe,” said Deadra Dahl who was a clinical nurse working in the outpatient Mental Health Department.

“The creepiest part of the evacuation was the dead quiet outside when the airport was shut down—until a military formation flew overhead,” said Carpenter.

“Of course, after the ‘all clear’ was announced, which felt like hours, not really sure how long it was, we all helped each other roll the patients back into the building and back to their rooms,” said Johnson.

All patients were back and settled in their rooms by 4:00 p.m.

“It wasn’t until I got home and hugged my family that my hands shook and eyes welled up,” said Morin.

“I look back and think how cool it was to be part of that large scale evacuation with much help coming from the entire hospital staff and our community neighbors,” said Yue.

“A good memory was all the teamwork,” said Dubois.

“A few weeks ago, one of our new medical support assistants here in the Community Living Center asked me about 9/11. He asked if people were afraid or in a panic. We remained calm, continued doing our duties as assigned until told to do otherwise. Nursing carried on in a calm matter of fact demeanor reassuring patients and if indeed they were afraid kept it in check,” said Susienka.

“9/11 is a day none of us who were here will ever forget,” said Callies.

The staff of the Minneapolis VA Medical Center acted in an exemplary manner with physicians, nurses and all other staff attending to the patients. Nutrition supplements, pain medications and other medical care needs were handled during the entire time. Neighbors surrounding the medical center provided electricity for extension cords to provide power to critical equipment. They provided other comfort needs to assist with the evacuation in a true humanitarian manner.

Contributing to the story:

Cindy Callies, Office Manager, Social Work Services

Donna Carpenter, Secretary, Office of the Director

Deadra Dahl APRN, CNS, Psychiatric Clinical Nurse Specialist (PCMHI Women’s Clinic)

Christine Dubois, Nursing Assistant, Inpatient Ward

Paul G. Gillis, MSN, RN, Deputy Director of Quality/QMO

Office of Quality, Safety & Value (QSV)

Hildi J. Hagedorn, PhD, LP, Core Investigator, Center of Care Delivery & Outcomes Research

Jennifer Henderson, MSN, RN, VISN 23 Primary Care Nurse Consultant / Lead Whole Health Network Sponsor / Health Promotion Disease Prevention Lead

Jennifer Johnson, Branch Chief, Network 23 Contracting Office (NCO 23)

Erin E. Krebs, MD, Chief of General Internal Medicine/Acting Women’s Health Medical

Director

Steve Morin, Instrument Maker, Rehabilitation & Engineering Center for Optimizing Veteran Engagement & Reintegration (RECOVER)

Paula Newinski, Office of Quality, Safety & Value, RN Consultant

Susan Susienka, Medical Support Assistant, Ward 1D Hospice, Extended Care & Rehabilitation

Tim Yue, Nurse Manager, Outpatient Mental Health

