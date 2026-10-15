From Combat Medic to Automotive Sales Leader

“Had it not been for Lee’s encouragement and the VA Vocational Rehabilitation team’s connections with Walser, I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in now. I don’t live paycheck to paycheck like I have my entire adult life."

Anthony Pitts served 16 years in the Army National Guard as a combat medic. Over that time he served in three different units and had a deployment to Kuwait where he served as a line medic with a mortar section.

In the summer of 2023, Pitts lost his civilian job and reached out to the Minneapolis VA for assistance. He was quickly impressed by the support Lee Weiland, a vocational rehabilitation specialist, provided throughout the process as he found a new job. Unfortunately, that position didn’t last too long.

Pitts began working with Weiland again in 2025, and by June, he had been hired as a customer specialist at Walser Automotive. He quickly established himself as a valuable member of the organization, exceeded expectations, surpassed his sales goals, and was recognized multiple times as Walser’s leading sales consultant.

Pitts achieved another remarkable milestone by completing Walser’s 2,000-hour, GI Bill®-eligible, on-the-job training program. He was the first participant to complete the program—a testament to his dedication, outstanding performance, and commitment to his career.

His new career also provided a level of financial stability he had not experienced before.

“Had it not been for Lee’s encouragement and the VA Vocational Rehabilitation team’s connections with Walser, I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in now. I don’t live paycheck to paycheck like I have my entire adult life. I’m financially stable in ways I’d never dreamed of,” said Pitts. “I feel like I’m on a career path where my personality shines and my ability to talk to anyone is finally appreciated.”

Pitts credits the support he received from Weiland, the VA, and Walser for helping him reach this point. He was also please to share that he was selected to participate in the New Managers course this winter, with the goal of being promoted next year.

“I’m eternally grateful to Lee for his instincts and gentle nudging into a position he felt I would thrive in. Had it not been for the trust I had in my contacts at the VA, and their relationship with Walser, I would not be where I am today,” said Pitts.

The Vocational Rehabilitation team at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System believes that work is the best therapy and are honored to provide these services to Veterans. Pitts’ story offers one example of how meaningful employment can change a Veteran’s life.

Compensated Work Therapy is a VA clinical vocational rehabilitation program available at every VA Medical Center. These programs offer a continuum of vocational, educational, training and employment, and therapeutic work services—including skill development and assistance with obtaining and maintaining employment—for Veterans whose primary objective is competitive employment.

To learn more, visit VHA Compensated Work Therapy or speak with your VA provider about a referral.