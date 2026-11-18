Your health and safety come first. Choose urgent care for minor, non-life-threatening conditions. For serious or potentially life-threatening symptoms, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.

Knowing Where to Go: VA Urgent Care and Emergency Care

VA offers different options for urgent and emergency care.

Urgent care is for minor illnesses and injuries that need attention soon but are not life-threatening. Emergency care is for serious or life-threatening conditions. If you think your life or health is in danger, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department right away.

Two Veterans, Two Different Choices

Maria’s sprained ankle

Maria, a Navy Veteran, slipped on her porch and twisted her ankle. Her ankle hurt badly, but she did not have a life-threatening injury.

Maria used VA’s Find VA Locations tool to find a community urgent care provider in VA’s network. She told the clinic that she wanted to use her VA urgent care benefit. The provider checked her eligibility, examined her ankle, gave her an ankle wrap, and told her to rest.

Urgent care was the right choice because Maria had a minor injury that needed prompt attention but was not an emergency.

John’s chest pain

John, an Air Force Veteran, suddenly developed severe chest pain and trouble breathing. His wife called 911 and paramedics took John to the nearest emergency department.

Because John went to a non-VA emergency department, the hospital notified VA by contacting the VA 72-hour hotline within 72 hours of John’s arrival.

Emergency care was the right choice because John’s symptoms could have been life-threatening.

Urgent Care or Emergency Care

Use urgent care for conditions such as:

Sprains and minor injuries

Colds and flu symptoms

Strep throat

Ear or skin infections

Minor cuts

Other illnesses or injuries that need quick attention but are not life-threatening

Get emergency care for conditions such as:

Chest pain

Trouble breathing

Heavy bleeding

Severe injuries

Sudden, severe pain

Other symptoms that could threaten your life or health

Using the VA Urgent Care Benefit

Before you go, keep these points in mind:

Eligibility: You must be enrolled in VA health care and must have received care from VA or VA approved care within the past two years.

Authorization: Eligible Veterans do not need a referral or prior authorization.

Where to go: Visit a community urgent care provider.

Finding a provider: Use VA’s Find VA Locations tool, select urgent care to find community providers in VA’s network.

to find community providers in VA’s network. What to bring: Bring a valid government-issued photo ID and your VA urgent care billing information.

At the visit: Tell the provider that you want to use your VA urgent care benefit. The provider will check your eligibility before providing care.

Notification: You do not need to notify VA before or after an urgent care visit.

Copayments: You do not pay a copayment at the visit. If a copayment applies, VA will bill you separately.

VA Emergency Department

The Minneapolis VA Emergency Department is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Located at in the Medical Center a One Veterans Drive, Minneapolis.

Non-VA Emergency Department

Follow these steps:

Tell the hospital staff that you are a Veteran.

The hospital staff, you, a family member, a friend, or someone acting on your behalf must call ~ the VA 72-hour hotline ~ within 72 hours after your emergency care begins. TTY users may call 711.

Reporting the visit does not guarantee that VA will pay for the care. VA reviews the circumstances and determines coverage based on eligibility and other requirements.

Emergency Care Notification Checklist

If you receive emergency care outside VA:

Get care first. Call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.

Notify VA within 72 hours: call .

. Have important information ready:

The Veteran’s full name

Date of birth

Last four digits of the Social Security number

Date and reason for the visit

Name and location of the community hospital

Keep your records: Save discharge instructions, receipts, medical records, and notes about your conversations with VA and the hospital.

Remember

Your health and safety come first. Choose urgent care for minor, non-life-threatening conditions. For serious or potentially life-threatening symptoms, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.

VA coverage depends on your eligibility and the circumstances of your care. For current requirements or questions about a specific visit, contact the Minneapolis VA at or call the VA National Emergency Care Contact Center at 1- .

Official VA Resources