Making new buddies, one handshake at a time

For Jim Violette, the desire to serve his community started early. Growing up in South Minneapolis and St. Louis Park, he was surrounded by Veterans—including his father, uncles, and father’s cousins who served in World War I and II. His own path of service began in December 1968 when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

During his four years of active duty, Violette worked as an aviation machinist mate and jet engine mechanic. He was later stationed at the Alameda Naval Air Station, where he served as an air crewman on the A3 Skywarrior, a role he fondly remembers as a highlight of his military career.

After leaving the Navy, Violette pursued a childhood dream inspired by a friendly beat cop who used to visit his grandfather's shop. He joined the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office before transferring to the Minneapolis Police Department, where he served for 28 years. Following his time in Minneapolis, he finished his law enforcement career with the airport police.

"What I enjoyed so much about being a police officer was the human contact," Violette says. "Good and bad situations, I was able to have conversation ... and I loved that.”

When mandatory retirement age arrived, Violette, an avid outdoorsman, found himself missing that daily interaction with people. A chance encounter with a fellow retired police officer during a doctor's appointment at the VA changed everything. His friend, already a volunteer, encouraged Violette to join him.

Now, you can find Violette at the VA twice a week, wearing a red vest as he greets visitors at the front door or escorts patients to their appointments. Whether he's pushing a wheelchair or simply saying hello, Violette brings his signature warmth and "loquaciousness" to everyone he meets.

"By the time you get them to their appointment ... you're almost like buddies," he says of the Veterans he assists. "I can't believe how many hands I've shaken and how many people look into my eyes and thank me.”

For Violette, the reward is simple: "I'm doing something good, and I just had somebody thank me."