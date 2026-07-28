Serving more than just coffee

“God gave us two hands—one to receive with and one to give with.”

Margaret Sharkey, our Volunteer of the Month, doesn’t wear a uniform, but anyone who’s spent time at the Minneapolis VA knows she serves with the same quiet dedication so many of us recognize.

Her connection to military life runs deep—her late husband was a Captain in the Army, and during his service in Germany, Margaret worked as a school nurse, supporting military families far from home. She knows what it means to stand by, to listen, and to show up—sometimes in the hardest moments.

Since 2013, she’s given more than 1,680 hours at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, most often at the First Impression coffee cart, where she offers more than coffee—she offers presence. She listens to caregivers carrying the weight of long waits and uncertain news.

She shares information about Fisher House, making sure families know they’re not alone, especially if they’ve traveled 50 miles or more. And every month, she helps prepare and serve a home-cooked Sunday meal at Fisher House alongside her granddaughter and friend Vickie—because she knows how much a warm meal and a kind word can mean.

She’s walked this path before. She cared for her husband through brain cancer, so she understands the emotional toll of being a caregiver.

Her son, the Commanding General of the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division, Minnesota National Guard, served two tours in Iraq and one in Jordan/Kuwait —another thread in a family deeply rooted in service. But Margaret doesn’t talk about that much. She’d rather listen.

She lives by a simple truth; one she holds close. “God gave us two hands—one to receive with and one to give with,” she said.

For years, she’s used her hands to lift others up, quietly, consistently, without fanfare. To Veterans, staff, and families—Margaret isn’t just a volunteer, she’s part of our circle. We’re honored to recognize her as Volunteer of the Month.