Spotlight on Service: Meet David Frenkel, our VA volunteer of the month

Though not a Veteran himself, Frenkel’s ties run deep. His father served in the Army with the Manhattan Project during World War II, and one of his sons is currently on active duty in the Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.



Frenkel’s professional journey took him from the West Coast back to his roots in Minnesota, with a career spanning technology, robotics and drone integration. But it is his commitment to giving back that truly stands out.

Frenkel was introduced to the Fisher House Foundation while he was working near Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. Inspired by the foundation’s mission to provide a "home away from home" for families of patients receiving medical care, David took action.



He volunteered to raise funds through the U.S. Army Ten-Miler Run, alongside roughly 24,000 other runners. He vividly remembers the inspiring sight of service members running the race with prosthetic limbs. He wore a Fisher House t-shirt, and the funds he raised went directly to the facility that was then the National Naval Medical Center.



Today, Frenkel’s longstanding dedication to the Fisher House mission is incredible. He continually brings hard work and diverse skills to the VA community, through a variety of activities at the Minneapolis VA Fisher House. He also assists with the Pop-up Veteran Food Pantry at the Medical Center every third Tuesday of the month.



For more information on the Minneapolis VA Fisher Houses visit: Minnesota: Minneapolis VA Health Care System I & II - Fisher House Foundation.