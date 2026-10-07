Transforming Inpatient Mental Health Care for Veterans at Minneapolis VA

For more than 12 years, the Minneapolis VA Medical Center has been engaged in a transformational effort to enhance safety, dignity, and recovery within inpatient mental health care.

At the center of this work is the inpatient unit itself, where the well-being of Veterans remains the highest priority.

Historically, inpatient mental health units were designed primarily around safety and security. As a result, many units felt stark, institutional, and disconnected from healing. At the time, the products, technologies, and design solutions needed to create spaces that were both highly secure and aesthetically welcoming were not available. While staff provided compassionate, expert care, the physical environment did not always reflect the hope, dignity, and recovery-oriented services Veterans deserve.

In recent weeks, Minneapolis VA staff and patients moved into a brand-new inpatient mental health unit—a significant change from the previous unit. Through thoughtful design, innovative safety products, and modern technologies, the new unit offers an environment that is secure while also being warm, welcoming, and conducive to healing. Calming colors, open spaces, and carefully selected furnishings create opportunities for Veterans to connect with others, participate in treatment, or spend quiet time reflecting and regrouping. These elements support a recovery-focused approach in which the environment itself becomes part of the therapeutic experience.

The unit borders a secure outdoor courtyard with a perimeter walking path, a half-court basketball area, plants, and well-maintained mulch beds. The patient dining area and nurses’ station overlook the courtyard, providing patients and staff with access to natural light.

“We are privileged to care for our Veterans and support them during the difficult times in their lives. The new unit is truly extraordinary, with innovative safety features, and it is beautiful—providing a healing environment for recovery. The goal has been to find that balance. Veterans have been pleased with their care and complimentary of the new space, which is truly what matters most,” said Nurse Manager Mary Jo Jensen.

The new space would not be complete without recognizing the people who provide care there every day. The staff’s therapeutic relationships and dedication bring the space to life. Their work helps Veterans feel heard, respected, and supported during some of the most challenging moments of their lives.

Veterans and their families have expressed how meaningful the new space has been. Many have commented on the welcoming atmosphere, the improved sense of openness, and the quality of care provided by the staff.

The dramatic upgrade reflects what is possible when safety, clinical excellence, and innovation are brought together. It is a place where Veterans can begin or continue their recovery in an environment designed to support both security and healing.