World Recorder finds inspiration in grandson

U.S. Navy Veteran (1963-1968) Gary Zitzlsperger brought the same resilience to his recent type 1 diabetes diagnosis as he displayed as a photo navigator during the Vietnam War.

Squadron VAP-6 (Heavy Photographic Squadron), nicknamed the “World Recorders” was dedicated to aerial photographic reconnaissance, mapping and charting missions conducted worldwide from 1951-1971. Zitzlsperger survived two years with the squadron in the Western Pacific during which time the squadron suffered a 50% casualty rate, so he is no stranger to overcoming the odds.

“I was very fortunate to be alive,” he said. “We lost half our squadron in two years.” After returning home, he continued serving as an instructor, training the next generation of Navy photographers.

Decades later, at age 79, Zitzlsperger was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, a surprise that led him to a new mission: learning to manage a complex condition. For people living with type 1 diabetes, the body no longer produces insulin, so insulin must be taken regularly, either through injections or with an insulin pump. When Zitzlsperger began considering his options, surprisingly, his inspiration came from family.

“My grandson was diagnosed at age 10,” he said. “He really showed me what living with diabetes could look like.” When Zitzlsperger saw the technology his grandson used, he became motivated to pursue an insulin pump that would support his active lifestyle.

What he did not expect was how much the Minneapolis VA Diabetes Program would guide and empower him.

“I can’t say enough about the VA,” Zitzlsperger said. “The team here — Tiina, Amy, and others — have bent over backwards to accommodate me. It’s been an educational process, and I didn’t know anything at first. They hung in there with me.”

At the VA, Zitzlsperger is supported by a coordinated team that includes a nurse practitioner and diabetes case manager. Other specialists, such as a registered dietitian, can step in as needed, ensuring he receives well‑rounded, personalized support.

Today, Zitzlsperger feels healthier, more confident, and grateful for the flexibility his diabetes technology gives him. He stays active, travels to see family, and embraces his independence. He credits his success to the education and support he receives.

“If I could give them five stars, I’d give them seven,” he said with a smile. “I’m the one who has to live with it day in and day out, and they’ve helped me learn how.”

For the Minneapolis VA Diabetes Team, his story reflects their mission: individualized education, collaborative decision‑making, and helping each Veteran find tools that truly work for their life.

World Diabetes Day, Nov. 14 is a day to raise awareness, promote early detection, and support people living with the diabetes. To learn more visit the Veterans Health Library or ask your Minneapolis VA care team for a referral to diabetes education.