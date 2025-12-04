Physical Therapy Primary Care Residency Program
To develop skilled, compassionate primary care physical therapists who embody VHA ICARE values and advance clinical excellence through evidence-based practice, interprofessional collaboration, and lifelong learning—improving the health of Veterans and the communities we serve.
This developing program offers a year-long advanced training program for physical therapists specializing in primary care. The program is funded by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations.
About the program
Dates
- Residents start the year-long program in July
Highlights
- ~30 hours per week in direct patient care
- 1:1 mentoring sessions with expert clinicians a minimum of 4 hours per week
- Didactic coursework 6-8 hours per week
- Variety of teaching experiences including locally, nationally, and at the University of Minnesota
- Residents will develop advanced clinical reasoning and examination skills including the use of point of care musculoskeletal ultrasound (MSK US)
- Residents will practice at the top of their license seeing patients primarily via direct access with the ability to navigate care and referrals
- Residents who successfully complete the program are eligible to apply to sit for the Primary Care Specialty (PCCS) exam.
Benefits
- See Financial Fact Sheet for salary
- Health, dental and vision benefits
- Accrue 4 hours of sick and 4 hours of annual (vacation) leave every 2 week pay period
- Eleven paid federal holidays
- Liability coverage and protection under Federal Tort Claims Act
- Uniform (scrubs) provided by Minneapolis VA Health Care System
- Medical library access
- MedBridge subscription
Goals
- Prepare physical therapists to become advanced practitioners of primary care physical therapy, delivering high-quality services within and beyond the VA healthcare system
- Prepare physical therapy residents to attain the Primary Care Clinical Specialty certification (PCCS)
- Develop clinicians who are prepared to assume leadership roles in primary care physical therapy.
- Provide residents with structured opportunities to teach, mentor, and share clinical expertise in primary care physical therapy across academic and clinical settings
- Ensure ongoing compliance with ABPTRFE quality standards to maintain full accreditation status.
Fees
This program does not have additional application or tuition fees, although the RF-PTCAS process does have its own fee. The Minneapolis VA Health Care System (MVAHCS) provides tuition support for didactic programming. The resident may incur fees to support attendance at a professional conference if funding is not available through the MVAHCS. Fees for continuing education courses and national conferences are not covered by this program, but residents often qualify for student rates or can attend VA or sponsored programming for free.
Program outcomes
- Graduation and outcomes data to be posted upon completion of our first cohort.
Program structure
We plan to have one permanent residency position each calendar year. Evidence of an interest in primary care physical therapy is desirable, although we don't require any specific continuing education course work or specific clinical and/or didactic learning experiences to apply.
Between the clinical practice, mentoring, teaching, research and didactic programming, it is anticipated that the resident spends 50-55 hours per week on residency-related activities. In addition to direct patient care, this includes teaching prep time, data analysis, assigned readings, webinar attendance, researching given topics, etc.
Curriculum
Didactic content will be multimodal involving article review with reflection, didactic modules taught by subject matter experts, and via observation. Module topics include:
- Direct access and primary care PT mindset
- Clinical reasoning and referrals
- Advanced medical screening
- Pharmacology
- Various musculoskeletal modules
- Cranial (TMD, orofacial pain)
- Spine (cervical, thoracic, lumbar)
- Extremity (shoulder, elbow, wrist/hand, hip, knee, foot/ankle)
- Peri-pelvic pain and pelvic floor dysfunction
- Imaging and clinical decision-making
- Musculoskeletal ultrasound
- Peripheral neuromuscular disorders
- Central neuromuscular disorders
- TBI, concussions, and vestibular disorders
- Cranial neurovascular assessment
- Dry needling
- Manual therapy and manipulation
- Mental health
- Falls prevention and geriatric care
- Oncology and immune disorders
- Cardiopulmonary assessment and exercise prescription
- Integument
- Vascular and lymphedema
- Complex pain
- Hepatic, renal, and hematology
- Case management, burnout
- Lifespan health and health promotion
- Pediatrics
- Nutrition
- Telehealth and digital health monitoring
- Gastrointestinal
Clinical and professional experiences
Residents will have 3 main clinical rotations: Minneapolis primary care (Patient Aligned Care Team), specialty care, and the Shakopee community based outpatient clinic (CBOC). Patient care during the residency will total ~1,500 hours.
Residents will also participate in a variety of other experiences:
- Specialty observation
- Primary care provider
- Dietician
- Social work
- Mental health
- Neurology
- Neurosurgery
- Neurorehab physician
- Orthopedics
- Emergency room
- Outpatient TBI
- Certified hand therapist
- Pelvic floor
- Pain clinic and pain procedures
- PACT Clinical pharmacist
- Teaching opportunities
- Local in-services to VA staff
- Nationally available presentations such as PACT PT Community of Practice
- Combined Sections Meeting (CSM)
- University of Minnesota DPT program
Evaluation
Resident will be evaluated in various ways throughout the program including written examinations, live-patient evaluations, patient tracer assignments, weekly journal entries, journal club presentations, self-assessment and using the Resident Competency Evaluation Instrument.
Accreditation
This is a developing program seeking ABPTRFE candidacy status.
How to apply
Who can apply
- Am I Eligible? Checklist for VA Health Professions Trainee (HPT)
- Residents are employed by the Minneapolis VA Health Care System; therefore applicants need to be U.S. citizens.*
- Licensed physical therapists; you will need to be licensed to practice in Minnesota by the start of the residency program.
- Physical therapy students; you must be on track to graduate by May of the year you will start the residency program (in June).
We prefer that incoming residents have passed the licensure exam on the April test date, although registration for the July test date is acceptable. Failure to pass the licensure exam will result in termination of the residency.
Application process
Reach out to the program director (Ashley.Cassel@va.gov) if you are interested in applying.
The following will be required to be considered for the residency:
Three essay questions
Current curriculum vitae (CV) or resume
Graduate transcripts (unofficial transcripts are acceptable at the time of application. If you are offered an interview, official transcripts will be required at that time).
Three letters of reference from individuals familiar with your clinical work.
Prior to submitting an application, please check the "Am I Eligible?" checklist to determine if you are eligible to apply to our program.
*Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) are appointed temporary employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As such, HPTs are subject to laws, policies and guidelines posted for VA staff members. There are infrequent times in which this guidance can change during a training year which may create new requirements or responsibilities for HPTs. If employment requirements change during the course of a training year, HPTs will be notified of the change and impact as soon as possible and options provided. The VA Training Director for your profession will provide you with information you need to understand the requirement and reasons for the requirement in a timely manner.
FAQ
Will I be able to work part-time, perhaps picking up some weekends?
Given the busy schedule and heavy load of teaching, didactic and research expectations, it is unlikely that you will feel you have the time to work outside of the residency program.
How many hours does the resident treat patient at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center?
Residents are contracted to provide 40 hours a week. Workdays tend to be Monday through Friday.
How often does the resident receive 1:1 mentoring?
Mentoring sessions are scheduled weekly, with topics to be determined by the resident and mentors depending on the resident’s interests, needs, previous experiences and opportunities available.
What are the teaching expectation and opportunities?
Teaching hours vary depending on which class the resident is teaching. There will teaching opportunities within the VA and with affiliated partners at the University of Minnesota.
Financial fact sheet
Contact
Ashley Cassel, DPT OCS
Chief Physical Therapy
Residency Program Director
Minneapolis VAHCS, PM&R (117)
One Veterans Drive,
Minneapolis MN 55417
Phone: 612-433-2120
Email: Ashley.Cassel@va.gov
Christopher Ryer, DPT, OCS
Residency Program Coordinator
Minneapolis VAHCS, Primary Care 4D-106
One Veterans Drive,
Minneapolis MN 55417
Phone:
Email: Christopher.Ryer@va.gov