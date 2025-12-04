Physical Therapy Primary Care Residency Program

This developing program offers a year-long advanced training program for physical therapists specializing in primary care. The program is funded by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations.

About the program

Residents start the year-long program in July

Highlights

~30 hours per week in direct patient care

1:1 mentoring sessions with expert clinicians a minimum of 4 hours per week

Didactic coursework 6-8 hours per week

Variety of teaching experiences including locally, nationally, and at the University of Minnesota

Residents will develop advanced clinical reasoning and examination skills including the use of point of care musculoskeletal ultrasound (MSK US)

Residents will practice at the top of their license seeing patients primarily via direct access with the ability to navigate care and referrals

Residents who successfully complete the program are eligible to apply to sit for the Primary Care Specialty (PCCS) exam.

Benefits

See Financial Fact Sheet for salary

Health, dental and vision benefits

Accrue 4 hours of sick and 4 hours of annual (vacation) leave every 2 week pay period

Eleven paid federal holidays

Liability coverage and protection under Federal Tort Claims Act

Uniform (scrubs) provided by Minneapolis VA Health Care System

Medical library access

MedBridge subscription

Goals

Prepare physical therapists to become advanced practitioners of primary care physical therapy, delivering high-quality services within and beyond the VA healthcare system

Prepare physical therapy residents to attain the Primary Care Clinical Specialty certification (PCCS)

Develop clinicians who are prepared to assume leadership roles in primary care physical therapy.

Provide residents with structured opportunities to teach, mentor, and share clinical expertise in primary care physical therapy across academic and clinical settings

Ensure ongoing compliance with ABPTRFE quality standards to maintain full accreditation status.

Fees

This program does not have additional application or tuition fees, although the RF-PTCAS process does have its own fee. The Minneapolis VA Health Care System (MVAHCS) provides tuition support for didactic programming. The resident may incur fees to support attendance at a professional conference if funding is not available through the MVAHCS. Fees for continuing education courses and national conferences are not covered by this program, but residents often qualify for student rates or can attend VA or sponsored programming for free.

Program outcomes

Graduation and outcomes data to be posted upon completion of our first cohort.

Program structure

We plan to have one permanent residency position each calendar year. Evidence of an interest in primary care physical therapy is desirable, although we don't require any specific continuing education course work or specific clinical and/or didactic learning experiences to apply.

Between the clinical practice, mentoring, teaching, research and didactic programming, it is anticipated that the resident spends 50-55 hours per week on residency-related activities. In addition to direct patient care, this includes teaching prep time, data analysis, assigned readings, webinar attendance, researching given topics, etc.

Curriculum

Didactic content will be multimodal involving article review with reflection, didactic modules taught by subject matter experts, and via observation. Module topics include:

Direct access and primary care PT mindset

Clinical reasoning and referrals

Advanced medical screening

Pharmacology

Various musculoskeletal modules Cranial (TMD, orofacial pain) Spine (cervical, thoracic, lumbar) Extremity (shoulder, elbow, wrist/hand, hip, knee, foot/ankle)

Peri-pelvic pain and pelvic floor dysfunction

Imaging and clinical decision-making

Musculoskeletal ultrasound

Peripheral neuromuscular disorders

Central neuromuscular disorders

TBI, concussions, and vestibular disorders

Cranial neurovascular assessment

Dry needling

Manual therapy and manipulation

Mental health

Falls prevention and geriatric care

Oncology and immune disorders

Cardiopulmonary assessment and exercise prescription

Integument

Vascular and lymphedema

Complex pain

Hepatic, renal, and hematology

Case management, burnout

Lifespan health and health promotion

Pediatrics

Nutrition

Telehealth and digital health monitoring

Gastrointestinal

Clinical and professional experiences

Residents will have 3 main clinical rotations: Minneapolis primary care (Patient Aligned Care Team), specialty care, and the Shakopee community based outpatient clinic (CBOC). Patient care during the residency will total ~1,500 hours.

Residents will also participate in a variety of other experiences: