History Stories

Fort Harrison was established in 1892 just outside of Helena, Montana. Known as the “Queen City of the Rockies,” Helena was a thriving hub of commerce and railway travel during the era of Western Expansion. The fort’s proximity to the state’s capital was beneficial to both the local community and fort residents.

For decades, the fort sat undisturbed. It saw the U.S. Army come and go, hosted the Montana National Guard and, in 1922, became Veterans Bureau hospital No. 72. When the bureau became the Veterans Administration in 1930, the campus expanded with several new buildings, including a new VA hospital in 1932.

A few years later, disaster struck.

In October 1935, one of Montana’s strongest earthquakes hit just 9 miles from Fort Harrison. Four people in Helena died, and the new VA hospital, along with much of the campus, was severely damaged.

Fort Harrison was forced to close for 2 years while repairs and demolition took place. Veterans who could not be discharged were sent by special train to VA hospitals in Oregon and Washington. Veterans were welcomed back to Fort Harrison in February 1937.

Only a handful of original fort structures survived, including the old hospital and several residences. Others did not. Nine damaged buildings were demolished in 1936.

The only visible earthquake damage today, however, is on the old stables, which were later converted into the laundry facility after motor vehicles replaced the need for horses.

By the mid-20th century, scientists were studying Montana’s seismic activity. VA recognized the importance of earthquake-resistant construction, not just in Montana but throughout the country. They retrofit older buildings and updated safety standards for all new designs.

Today, VA continues planning for natural disasters of all kinds, from floods to earthquakes, to keep delivering the care our Veterans earned and deserve, no matter what nature brings.

