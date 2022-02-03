Veteran Virtual Town Hall on Anaconda's VA Clinic Relocation to New Butte Clinic
Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
5:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. MST
Call the Anaconda VA Clinic at 406-496-3000 to register to attend in-person.
Remember, in-person attendance will be limited to 50 people.
Veterans, their families, and members of the public are invited to join the Montana VA and the Anaconda VA Clinic team to discuss the Anaconda VA Clinic's move to a new Butte VA clinic. The conversation takes place on Wednesday, February 16th, from 5:15 p.m. until 6:15 p.m.
To attend in-person, please register with your Anaconda VA team. Preference will be given to Veterans who receive care at this clinic. To maintain COVID-19 safety protocol, attendance is limited to 50 people.
To make sure you can join, you can call 866-478-3358 or livestream the townhall at www.access.live/MontanaVATownHall or from Montana VA’s Facebook page.