Grand Opening - Butte VA Clinic
Join us as we celebrate the grand opening of the new Butte VA Clinic! The ceremony begins at 11:00 a.m. at 5 Three Bears Drive in Butte.
- When
-
Friday, Apr 29, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. MT
- Where
-
5 Three Bears Drive
Butte , MT
- Cost
- Free
To RSVP, go to https://bit.ly/3x9mvdf
Please note that the ceremony will take place outside the clinic so please dress for possible inclement weather. Public tours of the new clinic will be available immediately following the ceremony.
For those who cannot attend in-person, the ceremony will be livestreamed through the Montana VA Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/VAMontana).
**Medical grade face masks are required to be worn at all times during the event and while inside the facility.**