Virtual Veterans Experience Action Center Event
The VA Veteran Experience Office and the Montana VA will be holding a Virtual Veterans Experience Action Center Event (V-VEAC) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 19-21, 2022.
When:
Tue. Jul 19, 2022, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm MT
Cost:
Free
Limited appointments are available, and registration runs through Sunday, July 17th. Go to: Veterans Experience Action Center | Veterans Affairs (va.gov), to register for an appointment.
Veterans/Caregivers/Survivors can schedule an appointment, during these three days to work with a VSO regarding a VA issue/question that they have to include (but not limited to):
» VA Claims and Appeals Filing and Status Updates
» VA and Montana State Veterans Benefits
» VA Healthcare Eligibility and Enrollment
» Community and Peer-to-Peer Networking Referral
» Education, Employment, and Pro Bono Legal Referral
» Family Member, Caregiver, and Survivor Benefits & Services
If interested, Veterans/Caregivers/Survivors can sign up for an appointment on one of these three days to get one-on-one assistance with any of these issues.