Virtual Veterans Experience Action Center Event

COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by appointment or walk-in clinic. (NOTE: The Fort Harrison COVID vaccine clinics will be closed April 21, May 5 and May 19.) Visit our vaccine information page for more information.

Boosters: Montana VA Health Care System offers Moderna. Veterans can also receive flu shots and first, second, and third COVID-19 vaccines. You can connect with an upcoming vaccine clinic here or by scheduling a vaccine appointment at 877-468-8387 and select Option 2, and then Option 2 again.

Prepare for a visit: Everyone entering our facilities is screened, and visitors may be limited. Face coverings are mandatory. For some needs, you may be able to get care at home by phone or video.

For the latest coronavirus information: Visit the CDC website

Get updates on affected services and facilities