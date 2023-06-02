Montana VA Health Care System Adaptive Pickleball clinic - June 12

The Montana VA Health Care System is partnering with Military Adaptive Court Sports (militaryadaptivecourtsports.org) to offer Adaptive Pickleball clinics to Veterans across Montana.

Pre-registration is required, and Veterans must be enrolled in the Montana VA Health Care System to sign up.

Time and location will be confirmed after registration.

These Adaptive Pickleball clinics provide a venue, equipment and instructions to Veterans of all ages and mobility levels. Veterans utilizing mobility aides are welcomed and encouraged to register.

Pickleball is a game, similar to tennis, where players use paddles to hit a small, perforated ball over a net. The game is a combination of social engagement, physical activity and stress relief.

Register for this clinic by contacting: Penny.Bangs1@VA.Gov