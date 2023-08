Red Cross Blood Drive at Benjamin Charles Steele VA Clinic

Red Cross blood drive Billings

Be someone's hero, give blood!

Join the Montana Red Cross at the Benjamin Charles Steele VA Clinic on Tuesday, August 22, for a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Please make your appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, going to www.redcrossblood.org or calling 1(800)REDCROSS (733-2767). Sponsor Code: VABILLINGS