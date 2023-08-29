Women Veterans Invited to Montana VA Virtual Town Hall on September 21

Montana VA Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall

Montana VA is excited to announce a virtual women Veterans town hall will take place on Thursday, Sept. 21, beginning at 5:00 p.m. To join the conversation, Veterans can call (833) 560-2071 or livestream the townhall at www.access.live/MontanaVAWomenVets or from Montana VA’s Facebook page.

At the town hall, women Veterans will be introduced to their care team and learn about services offered to all enrolled female Veterans. The second part of the town hall is held for Veterans’ questions. Representatives from Montana VA and Veterans Benefits Administration will be available to provide answers.

Montana VA serves over 4,000 women Veterans. Each Montana VA primary care provider has national credentials specifically to provide women’s healthcare and Montana VA has numerous programs specifically to support women Veterans.