Bozeman Veterans Drive-Up Flu Clinic on Saturday, Sept. 23

Drive-up flu shots for Bozeman Veterans at Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic on Saturday, Sept. 23!

Bozeman Veterans, stop by your Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. for drive-up flu shots in the clinic parking lot!

Please wear a short-sleeve shirt.

Walk-in flu shots are also available at the clinic on Mondays (9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.), Tuesdays (9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.), and Wednesdays (2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.). No appointment required!