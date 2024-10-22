Montana VA Offers National Drug Takeback Locations

When: Fri. Oct 25, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Where: 3687 Veterans Drive Fort Harrison, MT Cost: Free





The Montana VA Health Care System is participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Day. The Montana VA is offering two drop off locations for Veterans and non-Veterans to drop off unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction.

The drop off locations will be at the Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic (1775 Spring Creek Lane, Billings) and the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center (3687 Veterans Drive, Fort Harrison). Both locations will be available for drop-offs on Oct. 25.

Both locations will have safe and secure drop-off boxes in their pharmacy areas. The event is open to the public. Expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, can be disposed of at either Montana VA pharmacy location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 25.

According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), most people who misused a prescription pain reliever obtained the medicine "from a friend or relative for free.”

“The Montana VA is grateful for the opportunity to participate in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day,” said Montana VA Executive Director Duane Gill. “By removing unnecessary medications from your home, you can help protect your friends, family and your community.”

In addition to Billings and Helena, the DEA also has other prescription drop off sites across Montana. More locations can be found using the DEA Location Search Tool, : Controlled Substance Public Disposal Locations - Search Utility (usdoj.gov)

For more local information, contact the Montana Veterans Affairs Police Department at (406) 447-7586 at Fort Harrison or (406) 373-3555 in Billings.

